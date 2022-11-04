Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man leaves gemstone biz, strikes gold in growing tropical fruit plants

The 52-year-old Devanahalli farmer grows Avocados, Macadamia nuts, Rambutan, Bush Orange, Water Apple, Star Fruit and Lychee Thai Guava among others in his one-acre nursery.

Published: 04th November 2022

Avocados. (Photo|Associated Press)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eleven years ago, Mohammed Adil bid adieu to his 20-year-old gemstone business and turned to his interest in growing tropical fruit plants full-time. The decision helped him reap rich dividends as now his turnover by selling exotic saplings in Bengaluru is over Rs 1 crore annually.

The 52-year-old Devanahalli farmer grows Avocados, Macadamia nuts, Rambutan, Bush Orange, Water Apple, Star Fruit and Lychee Thai Guava among others in his one-acre nursery.

“I had 4 acres of land where I had many Jamun trees. But, since the yield was less, I searched for exotic fruit trees and my journey as a farmer began 11 years ago. I converted one acre into a nursery where I grew all the mother saplings. In Avocado alone, I have 13 types with four types named after Bengaluru nursery,” said Adil.

In the last five years, he has sold over lakh Avocado saplings. “This tropical fruit is easy to grow with zero maintenance and the yield is just in three years. All one has to do is ensure good care for the first two years,”  said Adil.

