Four-day Krishi Mela kicks off at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru

After inaugurating the event, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot praised the efforts being made to create employment, increase agricultural exports and increase farmers’ income.

Published: 04th November 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Krishi Mela

Students have a field day at the inaugural of Krishi Mela at the University of Agricultural Sciences on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Showcasing the latest technologies in the agriculture sector with special attractions on organic farming and animal husbandry, the four-day Krishi Mela kicked off at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru on Thursday.

With the theme ‘Innovations in Agriculture’ as this year’s theme, the mela includes 30 startups in sectors like food processing, tissue culture, crop protection, precision agriculture, Agri drones, and marketing and supply chain as star attractions.

After inaugurating the event, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot praised the efforts being made to create employment, increase agricultural exports and increase farmers’ income.

“Indian agriculture is still rain-fed. To get more yield, there is a need to do more detailed research on the latest technologies in agriculture, natural farming, and the conservation of domestic seeds. To become self-reliant in agriculture and become a global power, India needs to focus more on modernisation of agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing,’’ he said.

Agriculture Minister BC Patil said agricultural universities should work as guides for farmers and advised professors and experts not to limit themselves to universities, but go to the fields and offer guidance to farmers.

“Everyone says that the Israeli model of agriculture is the best, but our Kolar model is even superior. If this is adopted across the state, production can be doubled,” he said. The governor felicitated agri achievers and unveiled the agricultural university practitioner manual. Nine new varieties of crops and 38 types of equipment were also unveiled.

FARMERS AWARDED

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda conferred the Best Farmer award on Gopal Gowda, HM Mari Gowda Award on Navikram, Canara Bank-sponsored best farmer award on C P Krishna, Best Woman Farmer award on M  Kavitha.  The governor and Agriculture Minister presented the Dr R Dwarkeenath Extension Worker Award to Raje Gowda.

