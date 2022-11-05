19-year-old girl student dies a day after mow down by crane in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old Commerce student succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Whitefield on Thursday, after she was run over by a crane.

The victim Noor Fizar met with the accident on Wednesday afternoon while returning home from college near Kannamangala gate. The driver of the crane was unable to see her walking by the roadside, and hit her from behind. She came under the left front wheels.

She was rushed to a hospital in Whitefield. Traffic police arrested the driver Periya Swamy, and seized the crane. The deceased was a resident of Kannamangala.

“Rehman Khan, her father, was unable to pay the hospital bill and we did our best to help him,” said an officer. A case of causing death by negligence, along with the rash and negligent driving, was booked against the driver.

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old Commerce student succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Whitefield on Thursday, after she was run over by a crane. The victim Noor Fizar met with the accident on Wednesday afternoon while returning home from college near Kannamangala gate. The driver of the crane was unable to see her walking by the roadside, and hit her from behind. She came under the left front wheels. She was rushed to a hospital in Whitefield. Traffic police arrested the driver Periya Swamy, and seized the crane. The deceased was a resident of Kannamangala. “Rehman Khan, her father, was unable to pay the hospital bill and we did our best to help him,” said an officer. A case of causing death by negligence, along with the rash and negligent driving, was booked against the driver.