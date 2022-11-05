Home Cities Bengaluru

Lokayukta cops seize 9.7L cash from sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru

It was stated in the official statement that the surprise visit was supervised by Additional Director General of Police Prashanth Kumar Thakur, and further investigations are on.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lokayukta police seized Rs 9,72,294 unaccounted money in 14 sub-registrar offices during simultaneous surprise inspections at 21 offices in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts. 

During the surprise checks, they also seized documents like unregistered sale deeds, receipts, computerised attendance details, General Power of Attorney documents, cash declaration register, etc, an official release said.  

The surprise search started on Thursday morning and went on till 3 am Friday, following the registration of three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) concerning three districts. The FIRs were registered based on the source report regarding corruption, irregularities and illegalities. 

UNACCOUNTED  CASH SEIZURE
Bengaluru Urban District
Banashankari: B1,18,718
Bommanahalli: B14,000
Begur: B93,406
Basavanagudi: B8,000
Kengeri: B42,000
Kacharakanahalli: B22,400 
Banaswadi: B13,700
Domlur: B13,140
Varthur: B3,17,370
Devanahalli: B37,350
Bengaluru Rural District
Doddaballapura: B42,170
Hoskote: B1,04,230
Jigani: B39,600
Anekal: B95,630
Ramanagara District
Kanakapura: B10,580 
 

