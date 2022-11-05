Lokayukta cops seize 9.7L cash from sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lokayukta police seized Rs 9,72,294 unaccounted money in 14 sub-registrar offices during simultaneous surprise inspections at 21 offices in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts.

During the surprise checks, they also seized documents like unregistered sale deeds, receipts, computerised attendance details, General Power of Attorney documents, cash declaration register, etc, an official release said.

The surprise search started on Thursday morning and went on till 3 am Friday, following the registration of three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) concerning three districts. The FIRs were registered based on the source report regarding corruption, irregularities and illegalities.

It was stated in the official statement that the surprise visit was supervised by Additional Director General of Police Prashanth Kumar Thakur, and further investigations are on.

UNACCOUNTED CASH SEIZURE

Bengaluru Urban District

Banashankari: B1,18,718

Bommanahalli: B14,000

Begur: B93,406

Basavanagudi: B8,000

Kengeri: B42,000

Kacharakanahalli: B22,400

Banaswadi: B13,700

Domlur: B13,140

Varthur: B3,17,370

Devanahalli: B37,350

Bengaluru Rural District

Doddaballapura: B42,170

Hoskote: B1,04,230

Jigani: B39,600

Anekal: B95,630

Ramanagara District

Kanakapura: B10,580



