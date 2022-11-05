Poultry sale at veterinary varsity campus back to pre-Covid levels in Bengaluru  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representatives of the Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), which has displayed several types of poultry offerings like Giriraja, Broiler, Swarnadhara, Punjab Broiler, and Nati at the Krishi Mela, say that the sale of chickens at the institution has now returned to pre-Covid levels, and the fresh batch of 12,000 chicks twice a week, gets sold rapidly.

In eight weeks, the birds are ready for sale.

Assistant Professor AN Prabhudev of KVAFSU told TNIE that bookings for chicks are always full, and each farmer takes about 500 chicks a week from the counter. Day-old chicks of Giriraja, Swarnadhara and Punjab Broiler cost Rs 22 each, and Nati chicks cost Rs 25.

“From Day one to up to 40 weeks, vaccination is necessary, and when the chicks are being handed over to a buyer, they are vaccinated against MD Marek’s disease,” he said.

He further added that apart from Giriraja, Swarnadhara and Punjab Broiler have now become popular. At the university campus, birds are sold live at Rs 160 per kg. Meanwhile, for the purpose of eggs, birds are identified and kept aside from the 18th week.

“Unlike Nati birds, the eggs from Broiler varieties have to be hatched using artificial incubation,” Prabhudev mentioned.

BENGALURU: Representatives of the Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), which has displayed several types of poultry offerings like Giriraja, Broiler, Swarnadhara, Punjab Broiler, and Nati at the Krishi Mela, say that the sale of chickens at the institution has now returned to pre-Covid levels, and the fresh batch of 12,000 chicks twice a week, gets sold rapidly. In eight weeks, the birds are ready for sale. Assistant Professor AN Prabhudev of KVAFSU told TNIE that bookings for chicks are always full, and each farmer takes about 500 chicks a week from the counter. Day-old chicks of Giriraja, Swarnadhara and Punjab Broiler cost Rs 22 each, and Nati chicks cost Rs 25. “From Day one to up to 40 weeks, vaccination is necessary, and when the chicks are being handed over to a buyer, they are vaccinated against MD Marek’s disease,” he said. He further added that apart from Giriraja, Swarnadhara and Punjab Broiler have now become popular. At the university campus, birds are sold live at Rs 160 per kg. Meanwhile, for the purpose of eggs, birds are identified and kept aside from the 18th week. “Unlike Nati birds, the eggs from Broiler varieties have to be hatched using artificial incubation,” Prabhudev mentioned.