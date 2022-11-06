Tiff over maintenance cost, SI ‘slaps’ society member in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parappana Agrahara sub-inspector Gangadhar MR, a resident of Mahaveer Orchids, was seen in a video hitting and manhandling another resident. The video was circulated on Twitter, where residents expressed their ire regarding the officer’s behaviour.

An RWA member said, “I was standing in the balcony when I saw Gangadhar slapping a society member. When I rushed downstairs to stop him, he manhandled me.”

The RWA member alleged that Gangadhar had failed to pay the maintenance charges for water, power backup and garbage collection over the last few months, and so, the connections to his home were switched off. However, Gangadhar said that as a tenant he has paid the full amount to the owner, and complained that the supply was disconnected for no reason.

He alleged that the videos have been doctored by the residents who have included the part when he is seen hitting a member. He accused the society members of twisting his hands, which resulted in an injury to his right-hand finger, and as a response, he hit them back.

The officer-in-charge of Parappana Agrahara police station, Narendra Kumar said that they are inquiring into the incident. The police officers of Hoysala police station were also present and recorded the incident on their phones. Gangadhar said they were barred from entering the society premises, and therefore, he stepped out to bring them in.

