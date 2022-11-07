Burst of bold flavours

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This week, chef Hari Nayak, a restaurateur, author, and culinary consultant based in New York, is in Bengaluru to introduce a novel menu at Alchemy, the rooftop restaurant and microbrewery at The Chancery Pavilion.

Chef Nayak, who was born in Udupi, is a well-known personality in the international culinary scene helming restaurant projects in Dubai, Riyadh, Bangkok, and Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant, as well as six best-selling cookbooks. Chef Nayak draws heavily on his Indian heritage in his approach to the culinary arts, and this dedication has earned him the recognition as one of the most sought-after chefs worldwide.

As culinary consultant, chef Nayak has been putting his magic touch to work conceptualising, developing, and executing the culinary affairs at Alchemy since it opened at The Chancery Pavilion. Inspired by his global experiences, the new menu, which captivates the palate and the eye, is fun, progressive, and celebrates the new India with a burst of bold flavour combinations.

The lobster gassi, a mouthwatering curry from the Mangalurean-Konkani culture that is served with prawn papad and neer dosa, is one of the distinctive dishes on the new menu that incorporates fresh ingredients and innovative presentations. Then there are the truffle bombs, a velvety parmesan truffle korma served with a mushroom galouti packed with truffle butter. Alchemy’s version of Mumbai’s traditional pav bhaji is a twisted variation using lavash in place of the pav, stuffed with bhaji, and topped with a shichimi cheese sauce. The king dessert, which includes several textures of mango, the king of fruits, is the ideal way to cap off a great dining experience.

The menu also offers a wide selection of top-notch small plates, mains, and desserts. While some of the well-liked top sellers from the original menu have been retained, the majority of the dishes on the menu are new. Celebrity chef Nayak’s goal is to refresh the menu at regular intervals in order to stay current with culinary trends from the world.

We highly recommend you to pair the food with some of the freshly brewed beers at Alchemy’s microbrewery which was established in collaboration with Australia-based cavalier. Our favourites are the champaran meat with coffee oatmeal stout, chilli cheese bhajji with gagan roo witbier, bheja fry with hoppy kolsch, magic mushrooms with smokin’ mosambi sour, and paneer lasagne with rye so mild ale.

