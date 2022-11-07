Home Cities Bengaluru

E-waste list gets lengthier with 106 items

Asked about the new rules, an official of the KSPCB told TNIE that the state generated around 1.2 lakh tonnes of e-waste in the 2021-2022 FY.

Published: 07th November 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

e-waste

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre has notified new rules, increasing the number of items that come under the e-waste category. In a gazette notification issued on November 2 by the Ministry of Environment the items in the list has been increased to 106 from 21. For Karnataka, it is of much importance as the state is among the top e-waste generators. 

The notification states that the new E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, will come into effect from the next FY.Freezers, vacuum cleaners, dish washing machines, microwaves, modems, GPS, routers, cordless telephones, video cameras, recorders, set top boxes, video games, appliances used for sewing, knitting, weaving and so on are among the 86 items on the new e-waste list. 

Asked about the new rules, an official of the KSPCB told TNIE that the state generated around 1.2 lakh tonnes of e-waste in the 2021-2022 FY. “The new rule will definitely create a massive surge in e-waste generation from next FY. However, there needs to be some digital tracking system. At present, there is a staff shortage to monitor the volume of waste generated,” he said. 

The rules introduces an Extended Producer Responsibility Framework whereby the manufacturer, producer, refurbisher or recycler of the e-products need to compulsorily register under one or more of these categories, if applicable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-waste Karnataka Ministry of Environment
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp