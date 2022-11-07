Looks can be deceptive, proves MV Terminal in Karnataka

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli, which was opened four months ago, and witnesses an average of 15,000 footfalls per day, still lack basic passenger amenities. The people who were enchanted by its airport-like looks of the terminal are put off now.

From the entrance, the problems start. As the concourse is air-conditioned, closed doors are required, but it hinders smooth movement of passengers. An official said, “A busy railway station should not have sensor-based sliding doors. It has malfunctioned a few times, and passengers rushing to board a train are stuck the other side. Railway staffers rushed to the spot and physically opened the doors.”

Another official said that airport-like doors will not work at a railway station because of the high passenger count for each train. “Many passengers who buy tickets from the counter last minute rush to board the train, and so the doors need to be open.” There are two entry and exit doors, all positioned along the only entry.

The help desk is empty as no staff is posted by the Railways.Another official said that prepaid cab and auto counters should be opened immediately, and alleged that passengers are fleeced by drivers often, with limited bus service. A Vaidyanathan, a passenger, said, “Station access is a big issue. Autorickshaw drivers refuse to bring us here stating they have to return empty.”

There are no lifts or escalators to reach platforms two to seven on the first floor except for a long walk via a ramp leading to the subway or a bridge. They are likely to come up in future.The subway walls are dotted with pan stains where framed photos the city’s attractions hang, and maintenance outsourced to a private agency.

Professor Chandrashekhar said the small eateries were not adequate to cater to so many passengers as IRCTC caterers move across platforms selling food packets.A porter said that people struggle daily without an ATM to withdraw cash.The Government Railway Police has not been given a space to set up a station.Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh assured that amenities will be made available soon.

Portion of roof caves in, repaired later

In the Rs 314-crore station with an air-conditioned concourse, a small portion of the roof of Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal caved in last week, said multiple sources at the station. “Heavy rain and gusty winds caused the light iron sheets above to give way at night, last week. We noticed that a portion of the iron sheets was hanging in the morning, and all passengers were shifted below and the area barricaded,” he said. The problem was rectified next day, he added. Two other sources confirmed it.

