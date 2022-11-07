Pourakarmikas want permanent jobs, warn of stir in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During a state-level convention on Sunday, pourakarmikas threatened that they will launch a massive protest if they are not made permanent staff soon, and given better working conditions.As part of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), BBMP Pourakarmika Sangha held a convention where they demanded permanent employment and basic facilities.

“An indefinite protest was launched on July 1 demanding permanent employment and other basic facilities for all pourakarmikas across the state.

At that time, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised in writing that all pourakarmikas will be made permanent, and a committee was constituted for the purpose. However, before the report was released, the government announced that only 11,000 pourakarmikas will be recruited across the state, whereas the total strength is 48,000,” said BBMP Pourakarmika Sangha president Nirmala.

The workers also demanded that they should be given decent wages, timely payment of salaries, provision for sites and home be constructed, restroom, maternity leave, pension, compensation for deaths and injuries, and provision for the education of the workers and their children.

“Workers are facing severe hardships. Drivers and helpers are still working as contract labourers, and not provided with service facilities as required by the law. The government should recognise them as pourakarmikas as well,” said Keshav Nayak, general secretary, Karnataka Pragathipara Tyajya Saagisuva Vaahana Chalakaru Mattu Sayakara Sangha.

Notification to regularise 11,136 pourakarmikas out, says bommai

The state government has issued a notification to regularise the services of 11,136 pourakarmikas, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking to media persons after naming a park in BBMP limits of Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency as Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar Lake Park and inaugurating Ambedkar Bhavan on Sunday, he said that the risk fund of pourakarmikas has been hiked to Rs 2,000.

The government decided to regularise the services of pourakarmikas as per recommendation of the committee formed to study it, he said, adding that the welfare of the Dalits and oppressed classes has been the government’s motto. Ministers Govind Karjol and Kota Srinivas Poojary were present during the event.

