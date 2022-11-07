Home Cities Bengaluru

Radiant and lit

The beauty and makeup industry saw many new launches around this festive season with extra shimmer and glitter for the glitterati. 

Published: 07th November 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

diwali fires

For representational purposes

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been buzzing lately with a lot happening around beauty and fashion. The Deepavali season brought a flurry of house parties happening with the perfect menus and table setting.  Festivities are not only about decking out and partying, class is found in details of table setting, flower decor and the selection of appetisers. Table setting adds elegance and whispers the importance of subtleties that go into throwing a great party.

Meenakshi Karanth, who is  professionally into table setting says, “Tablescaping is close to me. With Deepavali,  I’ve tried vibrant festive colours on the table, copper coloured glasses, plates from the famous Smithsonian Museum and other elements like lotus, Indian birds, jasmine for chair backs. The chair backs always complete your table setting. It’s an intimate affair and more like your style that comes out through 
each design.”

One of the favourite menus this season was the exotic cheese platters and hummus platters along with finger foods while people played cards and danced to Bollywood numbers slaying in their most fashionable avatars. 

“Contemporary, luxurious and innovative – these were the key elements for this year’s menu. When our clients host, they look for a menu which talks of unparalleled gastronomy and elements typically not available in restaurants. There is a focus on health which is ubiquitous and thus grills and barbeque become mainstream for us. Investments in unique cocktails were noticed almost everywhere,” says Sakshi Mithal of Odyssey Contemporary Caterings. 

This season saw draped sarees and Shararas in vogue. Sarees worn with plunging neckline tops almost styled as gowns were the ‘lit girl’ look. Dhotis with corset or crop tops have made a comeback from the late 90s and Y2k fashion. Shopping malls have become more of an experiential centre with great music and bubblies while you shop around with experts on beauty and stylists on fashion guiding you through. The skincare landscape shaping this festive season is novel, unique and believes in smart and effective methods. 

The beauty and makeup industry saw many new launches around this festive season with extra shimmer and glitter for the glitterati. The latest trend is customising or getting your own lipsticks done, and the fun part is that you are a part of making it as you choose your shades, hues, the aromas or the natural oils that go into it. 

This Deepavali saw these trends in our city. This season festivities have brought about a lot many trends which definitely screamed that it is all about experience and feeling. We need to nurture our mind as well as external appearances to radiate and be lit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp