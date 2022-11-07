Radiant and lit

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been buzzing lately with a lot happening around beauty and fashion. The Deepavali season brought a flurry of house parties happening with the perfect menus and table setting. Festivities are not only about decking out and partying, class is found in details of table setting, flower decor and the selection of appetisers. Table setting adds elegance and whispers the importance of subtleties that go into throwing a great party. Meenakshi Karanth, who is professionally into table setting says, “Tablescaping is close to me. With Deepavali, I’ve tried vibrant festive colours on the table, copper coloured glasses, plates from the famous Smithsonian Museum and other elements like lotus, Indian birds, jasmine for chair backs. The chair backs always complete your table setting. It’s an intimate affair and more like your style that comes out through each design.” One of the favourite menus this season was the exotic cheese platters and hummus platters along with finger foods while people played cards and danced to Bollywood numbers slaying in their most fashionable avatars. “Contemporary, luxurious and innovative – these were the key elements for this year’s menu. When our clients host, they look for a menu which talks of unparalleled gastronomy and elements typically not available in restaurants. There is a focus on health which is ubiquitous and thus grills and barbeque become mainstream for us. Investments in unique cocktails were noticed almost everywhere,” says Sakshi Mithal of Odyssey Contemporary Caterings. This season saw draped sarees and Shararas in vogue. Sarees worn with plunging neckline tops almost styled as gowns were the ‘lit girl’ look. Dhotis with corset or crop tops have made a comeback from the late 90s and Y2k fashion. Shopping malls have become more of an experiential centre with great music and bubblies while you shop around with experts on beauty and stylists on fashion guiding you through. The skincare landscape shaping this festive season is novel, unique and believes in smart and effective methods. The beauty and makeup industry saw many new launches around this festive season with extra shimmer and glitter for the glitterati. The latest trend is customising or getting your own lipsticks done, and the fun part is that you are a part of making it as you choose your shades, hues, the aromas or the natural oils that go into it. This Deepavali saw these trends in our city. This season festivities have brought about a lot many trends which definitely screamed that it is all about experience and feeling. We need to nurture our mind as well as external appearances to radiate and be lit.