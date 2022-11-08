Home Cities Bengaluru

Back entrance of KSR railway station to get a facelift

The roof on both the platforms, from where the train will be flagged off, were being given a new coat of green paint.

​ Hanging cables to be sealed and tucked inside a layer in the roof  | express ​

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-neglected shabby entrance on the Magadi Road side leading to the back entry of the KSR (Bengaluru City) railway station will get a complete overhaul ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to platform 7 to flag off the Vande Bharat Express. Half of the main railway station road on the front entry was also blocked on Monday for laying a new road, inconveniencing passengers.

When TNIE visited the back entry on Monday evening, there were many earthmovers, and personnel were working using temporary electrical connection. “The Railways will be spending Rs 10 lakh to lay a new road from the road leading to the back entry to the booking office. We are working for the last three days, and will be working through the night to tar the road,” said a source.

The tube lights leading to platforms 7 and 8 were being replaced with new ones. “The cables will be sealed and tucked inside a layer above,” a source said. The roof on both the platforms, from where the train will be flagged off, were being given a new coat of green paint.

The booking office has been cleaned up. “We have given it a fresh coat of paint just yesterday,” said an official. Existing furniture from the executive waiting room were removed, and new set will be brought in. The Special Protection Group visited the entry on Monday and later held a meeting with top officials while RPF officials in large numbers were on patrol 24x7 at the back entry with VIPs visiting the spot continuously to check the facilities.

