Travel in style: Chennai to Mysuru in 6 hrs 36 mins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: History was created at KSR Bengaluru railway station at 10.21 am on Monday when South India’s first Vande Bharat Express, on its first trial run from Dr MGR Chennai Central station, entered platform 7. Within nine minutes, it departed and reached Mysuru at 12.14 pm, taking 6 hrs and 36 minutes to cover the 499.56 km between Chennai and Mysuru, 15 minutes faster than Shatabdi Express.

Around 50 officials of Southern Railway and South Western Railway, who got on board at Katpadi Junction or at KSR, were part of the maiden trial run of the fifth edition of the Vande Bharat. “It was a very successful run,” said Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh.

The 16-coach train comprises two executive coaches and two cabs (for loco-pilots) on either side. Describing his experience, a senior official, who was on board the train, said, “The passenger comfort and safety is good, without any jerks. Every system has a backup, and in case of failure of supply, there will be parallel supply from another side.”

Another official said that the experience was much better compared to Shatabdi. “It takes just 52 secs to go from 0 to 100 kmph. IRCTC catering will be provided after the train is launched. Passengers will have three hot cases (for heating food) with 11 trays for each coach. Two water bottle coolers will also be available,” he said.

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde said, “The Vande Bharat is equipped with the Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System) for enhanced safety along with four emergency windows in every coach. It can reach 160 kmph in just 140 seconds.” The train began its trip from Mysuru at 1.05 pm. It stopped at KSR at 2.45 pm and departed for Chennai 15 minutes later.

