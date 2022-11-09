Devanahalli MLA plants saplings in potholes in protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Devanahalli MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy, along with JDS workers, on Tuesday, staged a protest by planting saplings in potholes on roads around Devanahalli Town. Narayanaswamy alleged that the government is least bothered about sanctioning grants to fill potholes on the road which connects to Kolar Road, even after making repeated complaints.

The protesters blocked the road for a while, and also brought paddy saplings to plant in potholes. They shouted slogans against the district administration for not taking any action, even after several accidents occurred there in the last few months.

Residents alleged that several bikers and students were injured, and Devanahalli traffic police had also instructed contractors to repair the road. But even after a couple of months, there was no action.

Speaking to TNIE, an officer from Devanahalli traffic police said, “We had asked a few private companies to provide concrete. We managed to fill a few potholes and urged the authorities to fill them up immediately.” The MLA also complained that he demanded grants from the government, but did not get them. Hence, he decided to protest in this way.

Students, factory workers, and some airport staffers too joined the protest and blamed the government for not maintaining the roads close to the Kempegowda International Airport. Ironically, this novel protest affected traffic on the road.

BENGALURU: Devanahalli MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy, along with JDS workers, on Tuesday, staged a protest by planting saplings in potholes on roads around Devanahalli Town. Narayanaswamy alleged that the government is least bothered about sanctioning grants to fill potholes on the road which connects to Kolar Road, even after making repeated complaints. The protesters blocked the road for a while, and also brought paddy saplings to plant in potholes. They shouted slogans against the district administration for not taking any action, even after several accidents occurred there in the last few months. Residents alleged that several bikers and students were injured, and Devanahalli traffic police had also instructed contractors to repair the road. But even after a couple of months, there was no action. Speaking to TNIE, an officer from Devanahalli traffic police said, “We had asked a few private companies to provide concrete. We managed to fill a few potholes and urged the authorities to fill them up immediately.” The MLA also complained that he demanded grants from the government, but did not get them. Hence, he decided to protest in this way. Students, factory workers, and some airport staffers too joined the protest and blamed the government for not maintaining the roads close to the Kempegowda International Airport. Ironically, this novel protest affected traffic on the road.