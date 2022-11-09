Home Cities Bengaluru

Devanahalli MLA plants saplings in potholes in protest

The protesters blocked the road for a while, and also brought paddy saplings to plant in potholes.

Published: 09th November 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| SHRIRAM BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Devanahalli MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy, along with JDS workers, on Tuesday, staged a protest by planting saplings in potholes on roads around Devanahalli Town. Narayanaswamy alleged that the government is least bothered about sanctioning grants to fill potholes on the road which connects to Kolar Road, even after making repeated complaints.

The protesters blocked the road for a while, and also brought paddy saplings to plant in potholes. They shouted slogans against the district administration for not taking any action, even after several accidents occurred there in the last few months.

Residents alleged that several bikers and students were injured, and Devanahalli traffic police had also instructed contractors to repair the road. But even after a couple of months, there was no action.
Speaking to TNIE, an officer from Devanahalli traffic police said, “We had asked a few private companies to provide concrete. We managed to fill a few potholes and urged the authorities to fill them up immediately.” The MLA also complained that he demanded grants from the government, but did not get them. Hence, he decided to protest in this way.

Students, factory workers, and some airport staffers too joined the protest and blamed the government for not maintaining the roads close to the Kempegowda International Airport. Ironically, this novel protest affected traffic on the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devanahalli MLA JDS potholes
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp