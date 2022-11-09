Home Cities Bengaluru

PM to inaugurate 25th Tech Summit of Bengaluru

The summit will also hold a Global Innovation Alliance Track, wherein countries will participate in conferences, forging partnerships and collaborations.

Published: 09th November 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi-Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2022, which will be held from November 16 to 18, through a video address, said IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Tech4NextGen’, which is expected to witness over 550 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, and 5,000 business attendees, with the participation of 30 countries.Addressing reporters, the minister said it will be Asia’s largest technology conference, focusing on electronics, deep tech, biotech and startups. “It is a global event putting India on the world technology map, making it one of the leading tech summits,” he added.

IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Dept of Electronics, IT BT Additional Chief Secretary Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission Chairman BV Naidu, and Biotech Conference Committee Chairperson Dr Vijay Chandru, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

Asserting that the state will bring revolutionary changes in terms of supply chain management, implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), and cultivating future talent, he stated that Karnataka held 25 per cent of India’s total IoT share and was second in chip-design worldwide. Accordingly, he added, the state will be at the forefront of the semiconductor sector as well.

The summit will also hold a Global Innovation Alliance Track, wherein countries will participate in conferences, forging partnerships and collaborations. France, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, and South Korea are few of the participants.

The conferences and discussions will discuss topics like AI, hybrid cloud, 5G, edge computing, spacetech, genomics, biopharma, gene editing and agriculture, genomic medicine, biofuels, gene therapy, robotics, fintech, and social entrepreneurship.

India’s first unicorn Inmobi founder Naveen Tewari, French President Emanuel Macron (virtually), and ministers from the UAE, Finland and Australia are expected to attend the summit, amongst others. Companies from various sectors like information technology, software parks, etc., will be felicitated at the summit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit PM Modi
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp