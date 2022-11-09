PM to inaugurate 25th Tech Summit of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2022, which will be held from November 16 to 18, through a video address, said IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Tech4NextGen’, which is expected to witness over 550 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, and 5,000 business attendees, with the participation of 30 countries.Addressing reporters, the minister said it will be Asia’s largest technology conference, focusing on electronics, deep tech, biotech and startups. “It is a global event putting India on the world technology map, making it one of the leading tech summits,” he added.

IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Dept of Electronics, IT BT Additional Chief Secretary Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission Chairman BV Naidu, and Biotech Conference Committee Chairperson Dr Vijay Chandru, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

Asserting that the state will bring revolutionary changes in terms of supply chain management, implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), and cultivating future talent, he stated that Karnataka held 25 per cent of India’s total IoT share and was second in chip-design worldwide. Accordingly, he added, the state will be at the forefront of the semiconductor sector as well.

The summit will also hold a Global Innovation Alliance Track, wherein countries will participate in conferences, forging partnerships and collaborations. France, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, and South Korea are few of the participants.

The conferences and discussions will discuss topics like AI, hybrid cloud, 5G, edge computing, spacetech, genomics, biopharma, gene editing and agriculture, genomic medicine, biofuels, gene therapy, robotics, fintech, and social entrepreneurship.

India’s first unicorn Inmobi founder Naveen Tewari, French President Emanuel Macron (virtually), and ministers from the UAE, Finland and Australia are expected to attend the summit, amongst others. Companies from various sectors like information technology, software parks, etc., will be felicitated at the summit.

