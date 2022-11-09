Home Cities Bengaluru

Pub in dock after staffers attack two men in Karnataka

Anurag and Tushar, who stay in an apartment near Gunjur, were allegedly attacked by the bar staff between 1.45 am and 2.15 am on Saturday.

Published: 09th November 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An upscale bar and restaurant at Kundalahalli Junction are in trouble for assaulting a 29-year-old private firm employee and his friend, who are from Punjab. The victims, Anurag Kumar and Tushar Patel, were returning home after attending a party elsewhere and saw the bar open past 2 am.

In their complaint to the police, they said they purchased liquor by paying extra and were drinking outside Otto’s Bar and Restaurant. Bar staffers asked them to leave and when they sought some time, they were attacked. The victims alerted the Whitefield police, who rushed to the spot and found the bar open beyond the permissible time limit and in violation of excise rules.

The DJ was still playing music and customers were still dancing when the police entered the premises. The music was being played without obtaining the mandatory no-objection certificate from the police. The police took some pub staffers and booked them under different sections of IPC and excise rules.

Anurag and Tushar, who stay in an apartment near Gunjur, were allegedly attacked by the bar staff between 1.45 am and 2.15 am on Saturday. “The two had visited another pub in Marathahalli. After it closed at 1 am, the two were returning to their apartment when they saw Otto’s still open. After they were attacked, they informed the police and beat policemen who saw the bar was open, violating the timings. They were also selling liquor at double the actual price.

Action was immediately initiated against bar owner Srinivas Reddy, manager Dhanya Boruwa, cashier Lokesh and eight others,” said the police. Two separate complaints have been registered against the bar -- one by the two friends and the other by night beat policemen. A case under the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 and a few sections of IPC have been filed.

