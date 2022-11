Bengaluru roads shut for PM visit, take back entry to airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued a traffic advisory in view of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Friday. Movement of vehicles will be prohibited on the following roads from 8 am to 2 pm on Friday, and the public is advised to take alternative routes.

A view of the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, as an airliner comes in

to land at Kempegowda International Airport.

CTO Junction, Police Thimmaiah Junction, Raj Bhavan Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, International Airport Elevated Corridor, Sheshadri Road (from Maharani College Bridge to Railway Station), KG Road (Shanthala Junction to Mysuru Bank Circle), Vatal Nagaraj Road (Khoday underpass to PF) and roads surrounding the international airport. Entry of heavy vehicles into the city is prohibited from 7am to 3pm.

TO REACH KIA

From KR Puram, Ring Road:

Go via Tin Factory, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hennur Main Road, Byrathi Cross, Hosur Bande, Bagalur Bus Stop, Mylanahalli Cross to Begur back gate

From Cantonment area,

JC Nagar, RT Nagar: Take Jayamahal Road, CQAL Cross, Water Tank Junction, PRTC Junction, Devegowda Road, Dinnur Junction, Kaval Byrasandra Road, Nagawara Junction, Hennur Cross, Kothanur, Kannur, Bagalur Circle, Hoovinanayakanahalli Cross, Bandikodigehalli Main Road, Myalanahalli Cross, Begur back gate

From Tumakuru Road,

Ring Road: Via Goraguntepalya, BEL Junction, Gangammanagudi Circle, MS Palya, Yelahanka Mother Dairy Junction, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Junction, Nagenahalli Gate, Singanayanakanahalli, Rajanukunte, MVIT Junction, Vidyanagar underpass, Uttanahalli, Razakpalya, Bagalur, Kannur Main Road, Hoovinanayakanahalli Cross, Bandikodigehalli, Myalanahalli, Galamma Cross, Airport back gate

