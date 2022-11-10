'Fault not with system': DPI says as Sunny Leone picture gets printed on admit card

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The probe into a picture of actor Sunny Leone appearing on a Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test candidate’s admit card has a twist. According to sources within the education department, there are suspicions that the candidate had enlisted the help of her friend’s husband to upload her details. “Supposedly, the candidate had given her phone to the man to fill in the details. She only raised an alarm about it after the test, which is when a police complaint was filed,” they said.

The department issued a statement, rubbishing the claim that the fault was with the online registration system. “Before applying, the candidate registers with a user ID and password. The information generated is encrypted, so the department cannot access this,” said the statement.

Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said, “The system is secure at the backend. The candidate must ensure that the information is confidential. It cannot be attributed to human error. We have filed a case to investigate who is responsible for the incident.”

KARTET answer keys out

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) published the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) answer keys for Paper-1 and Paper-2 on Wednesday. The answer keys for both papers are available on the DPI website (https://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/). Candidates can file objections to the answer key through the website, using their registration/application number and date of birth, as well as relevant supporting documents.

