Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC orders refund of money transferred from the account of PhonePe director

Decisions on such applications cannot become a frolicsome act on the part of magistrates merely because it is subject to indemnity.

Published: 10th November 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Payment services PhonePe

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court passed an order to refund Rs 69,143 to Rahul Chari, whole-time director of PhonePe Private Limited, which was transferred from his account to the account of a complainant, Madhuri, based on an order passed by a magistrate in the city.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Rahul Chari and PhonePe Private Limited, challenging the order passed by the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on the application filed by complainant RK Madhuri in 2021.   After a debit of Rs 69,143 from his account, Rahul sought details from HDFC Bank, which informed him that it was credited to Madhuri’s account, based on an order passed by the magistrate.

Chari then moved the high court.  Referring to the order passed in this case, the court directed magistrates to hear the suspected or accused persons, intermediaries like PhonePe in particular, before giving an order to transfer the amount, and not allowing such applications under Sections 451 and 457 of the CrPC in a casual manner.   

The direction to magistrates came as the court noticed orders casually passed by magistrates in several cases for frozen and de-frozen bank accounts, and transfer of money to complainants’ accounts from suspected or accused persons’ accounts, without hearing them.  “The magistrates are required to note that they are dealing with the properties of third parties. Decisions on such applications cannot become a frolicsome act on the part of magistrates merely because it is subject to indemnity. It is not the question of security, but the question of the right to property of an individual, from whose account the money is transferred without any information to him,” the court observed.

Madhuri, a resident of Yeshwantpur, lost Rs 69,143 to an unknown person who fraudulently accessed her bank account after she contacted the customer care of the e-commerce app on the number obtained on its Google website. She registered the complaint with cyber police on online financial fraud/UPI fraud with the suspect name Amith Mishra, in April 2021. Meanwhile, the court directed North CEN Police to pursue the complaint filed by Madhuri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC PhonePe refund
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp