Miscreants attack ASI’s family, fire on son

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR : Four miscreants who gained entry into a house for robbery, opened fire in Peresandra of Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday night. The incident was reported in the house of ASI Narayanaswamy.

Sources said that four miscreants who gained entry assaulted Sharath, son of Narayanaswamy, his wife and daughter-in-law. Sharath, who sustained bullet injuries, is being treated at Chikkaballapur Government Hospital. Sources said the miscreants also snatched gold ornaments. Narayanaswamy, who entered the house, was also assaulted by miscreants, who fled the spot.

Senior police officers, including Chikkaballapur SP DL Nagesh visited the house, and a dog squad and fingerprint experts were pressed in to service.

