Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants attack ASI’s family, fire on son

Senior police officers, including Chikkaballapur SP DL Nagesh visited the house, and a dog squad and fingerprint experts were pressed in to service.

Published: 10th November 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR : Four miscreants who gained entry into a house for robbery, opened fire in Peresandra of Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday night. The incident was reported in the house of ASI Narayanaswamy.

Sources said that four miscreants who gained entry assaulted Sharath, son of Narayanaswamy, his wife and daughter-in-law. Sharath, who sustained bullet injuries, is being treated at Chikkaballapur Government Hospital. Sources said the miscreants also snatched gold ornaments. Narayanaswamy, who entered the house, was also assaulted by miscreants, who fled the spot.

Senior police officers, including Chikkaballapur SP DL Nagesh visited the house, and a dog squad and fingerprint experts were pressed in to service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASI Chikkaballapur robbery
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp