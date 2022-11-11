Home Cities Bengaluru

AAP asks PM to visit often for sake of 'good roads' in Bengaluru

AAP members hold placards against the government, and stood in front of the KSR Railway Station and on Dattatreya Temple Road in Malleswaram.

Published: 11th November 2022 04:04 AM

Potholes

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| SHRIRAM BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru visit, members of the Aam Aadmi Party launched a protest against bad roads in the city on Thursday, and urged Modi to visit the city once a month to travel on pothole-riddled roads. The members hoped that if the PM keeps visiting the city, the government will repair them.

AAP members hold placards against the government, and stood in front of the KSR Railway Station and on Dattatreya Temple Road in Malleswaram. Later, the leaders and worked, who were protesting in front of the station, were detained by the police.

AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari told media persons, “The government does not care about the common people.  Many motorists have injured themselves after falling into potholes, but still the government did not bother to take action. Now because the PM is coming, the potholes will be fixed quickly. But only the roads the PM’s convoy will take will be repaired, and the others neglected, which shows that the CM’s only objective is to please the PM.” The leaders predicted that the patch works will be washed away soon.

Ongoing work, says Bommai
Responding to a question on the Congress leaders commenting on filling potholes on the eve of the Prime Minister’s visit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this is an ongoing process and all  the potholes will be filled in the next three to four days.

