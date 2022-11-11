Home Cities Bengaluru

Rs 3,000 crore for roads, BBMP tells Karnataka HC

450 km of arterial & sub-arterial & 2,500 km of ward roads to be asphalted: Chief Engg

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

By Namrata Sindwani
BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will spend Rs 3,000 crore for asphalting roads across the city in the aftermath of heavy rain that damaged roads, revealed an affidavit filed by the Palike before the Karnataka High Court. Anand Rao Circle, Hennur, Hebbal, KSR Railway station, among others are on the list of areas where the works will be undertaken.

Around 450 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads, and 2,500 km of ward roads across the city will be asphalted in the next four to five months, stated BS Prahalad, Chief Engineer, BBMP. The construction work for the roads began around five days ago.

Activists said that they noticed that the developmental work gathered pace only in the last few days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be in the city on Friday, and also for upcoming assembly elections. HM Venkatesh, a social activist from Bengaluru said, “The BBMP is mostly non-existent, and only over the last few days, they have been very active regarding work.”

He said it was impressive to see the developmental works happening prior to the PM’s visit with the KSR Railway station being revamped, he added. Prahalad denied that the work is being undertaken because of PM’s visit or elections but to repair damages caused by rain.

During the PM’s last visit, he had to travel to many places on the outskirts of the city for which the BBMP had to expedite their work, he said.

