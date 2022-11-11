Home Cities Bengaluru

'Does govt care?': Biocon chief on poor roads in Bengaluru

Her tweet comes after a campaign by residents when school children were stuck in traffic for two-and-a-half hours, and were forced to return home without attending school on Wednesday.

Published: 11th November 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Two-wheelers precariously negotiate a water-filled pothole on Jayamahal Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | vinod kumar t

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru visit, Executive chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, tweeting about the poor road infrastructure connecting Kadubeesanahalli and Varthur on Thursday, arguably the most congested road in the city, said, “Do the authorities even care? Citizens will have to keep shaming them into action.”

Namma Balagere tweeted, “And this area is just 2km from the Outer Ring Road. We have been requesting authorities but all these have fallen on deaf ears.” They have tagged Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and CM Basavaraj Bommai, urging them to speed up work. They said, “Narendra Modiji visit us when you will be in Namma Bengaluru.”

Sangappa Desai tagged the CM and reiterated the ordeal of the school kids. When contacted, Mohan said, “I will hold a meeting of the agencies concerned and officials to sort out the issue.” Chief minister’s office said that they have instructed the officers concerned and BBMP to look into the issue and take action. Kadubeesanahalli is near Bellandur that witnessed heavy floods in September after incessant rain.

