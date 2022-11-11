Home Cities Bengaluru

Scrapping publishing papers in PhD faces heat

The requirement was removed as researchers were ostensibly paying to publish their research in fake journals.

Published: 11th November 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision to scrap the requirement for PhD candidates to publish research papers by the University Grants Commission (UGC) came under fire with many on social media saying that it will lower the standards of pursuing PhD.

“This is another step to destroy the quality of higher education in India. In a few years, India will have the highest number of doctors, but nowhere to employ them,” the Earth, Climate and research Foundation stated. 

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Jayant Murthy, a retired senior professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said, “Working on a PhD implies that you are working on something new. Publishing it in a peer-reviewed journal gives it a stamp of approval in the scientific community.” The requirement was removed as researchers were ostensibly paying to publish their research in fake journals.

“While the other regulations seem to be in good faith, this has been done without addressing the failure in ethics. The issue with fake journals occured due to a change in UGC guidelines a decade ago, making publishing research in journals a requirement to become a professor, resulting in journals cropping up for pay-to-publish,” Dr Murthy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PhD UGC research papers
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp