Majestic Kempegowda bus stand halts service for two hrs, leaves passengers in lurch 

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda Bus Station, opposite the Krantivira Sangolli Railway (KRS) Railway Station at Majestic in Bengaluru, witnessed suspension of bus services for 2-3 hours, inconveniencing passengers.

The services were suspended from 10 am to 12 pm, in lieu of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the KRS station to flag off the Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train from there.

The two-hour suspension delayed services for the remainder of the day, and passengers were seen waiting at the bus station.

A passenger travelling to Hassan said she was not aware of the suspension and had already waited for two hours and did not know for much more she would have to wait. However, a KSRTC official claimed that the bus services were only disrupted for under an hour, and post the PM’s programmes, they had returned to normal. Hence, it did not cause many inconveniences to citizens, he added.

Another passenger, Vaibhav, who was travelling to Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, also complained about waiting for too long. “I have been waiting for over two hours and have been told the bus will arrive in some time but don’t know when the bus will come,” he said.

A KSRTC officer at the Majestic bus stand said that only for a brief period of an hour, bus services for approximately 15 buses were affected, but everything got back to normal soon after the PM’s visit.

