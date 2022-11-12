Home Cities Bengaluru

Majestic Kempegowda bus stand halts service for two hrs, leaves passengers in lurch 

Another passenger, Vaibhav, who was travelling to Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, also complained about waiting for too long.

Published: 12th November 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda Bus Station | Shriram B N

Kempegowda Bus Station | Shriram B N

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda Bus Station, opposite the Krantivira Sangolli Railway (KRS) Railway Station at Majestic in Bengaluru, witnessed suspension of bus services for 2-3 hours, inconveniencing passengers.
The services were suspended from 10 am to 12 pm, in lieu of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the KRS station to flag off the Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train from there.
The two-hour suspension delayed services for the remainder of the day, and passengers were seen waiting at the bus station.

A passenger travelling to Hassan said she was not aware of the suspension and had already waited for two hours and did not know for much more she would have to wait. However, a KSRTC official claimed that the bus services were only disrupted for under an hour, and post the PM’s programmes, they had returned to normal. Hence, it did not cause many inconveniences to citizens, he added.

Another passenger, Vaibhav, who was travelling to Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, also complained about waiting for too long. “I have been waiting for over two hours and have been told the bus will arrive in some time but don’t know when the bus will come,” he said.

A KSRTC officer at the Majestic bus stand said that only for a brief period of an hour, bus services for approximately 15 buses were affected, but everything got back to normal soon after the PM’s visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda bus stand Bengaluru
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp