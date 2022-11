Bravery award for teen girl who saved her father

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR : Kaushalya Venkataramana Hegde (13) is all set to receive the Keladi Chennamma Shaurya Award on November 14. She deserves every bit of it.

After all, it was because of her presence of mind, a fighting spirit and love for her father that saved his life. On March 15, 2021, Venkata­ramana Hegde, a cook, was on his way back home from a nearby village.

The jeep he was driving suddenly lost control and turned turtle. Hegde, who was travelling along with Kaushalya and her five-old-year brother, found himself under the jeep, crying and screaming in pain.

After a brief struggle to help her father, Kaushalya ran to get help which was 2 km away. People came and rescued Hegde. “I am really proud of my daughter. She saved my life on that day. It was a re-birth to me,” Hegde said.

KARWAR : Kaushalya Venkataramana Hegde (13) is all set to receive the Keladi Chennamma Shaurya Award on November 14. She deserves every bit of it. After all, it was because of her presence of mind, a fighting spirit and love for her father that saved his life. On March 15, 2021, Venkata­ramana Hegde, a cook, was on his way back home from a nearby village. The jeep he was driving suddenly lost control and turned turtle. Hegde, who was travelling along with Kaushalya and her five-old-year brother, found himself under the jeep, crying and screaming in pain. After a brief struggle to help her father, Kaushalya ran to get help which was 2 km away. People came and rescued Hegde. “I am really proud of my daughter. She saved my life on that day. It was a re-birth to me,” Hegde said.