In a first, KIA to get three full-body scanners

Asked about when it will be used, a CISF official said that a test run should be performed on the scanners.

Published: 13th November 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

The interiors of the swanky Rs 5,000-crore Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time since its inception in 2008, the KIA will have three full-body scanners in the domestic section of Terminal 2 for a faster and secure flying experience.

This will do away with the need to frisk passengers with hand-held metal detectors after they pass through the door-frame metal detector, said a senior official of BIAL.

A media team was taken on a tour of the Rs 5,000 crore terminal, including the security clearance area, where these scanners were attached. “Utilising the scanners regularly will be subject to approval from the CISF,” he added.

The cost of each scanner along with the equipment runs into crores, which have been purchased from Rohde & Schwarz. At present, the 17 door frame metal detector scanners will also be converted into full body scanners in future, a BIAL source said.

