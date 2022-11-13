No plan to translate MBBS books into Kannada: Karnataka govt

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Karnataka government has said that it has no plans to translate MBBS books into Kannada language. Dr B L Sujatha Rathod, Director, Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, said, as of now the department has not received any direction or advisory from the Higher Education Department in this regard.

Madhya Pradesh became the first state in October to translate MBBS textbooks into Hindi. Many doctors have called the goverbment’s decision a regressive move. They said if the state considers the proposal, it will reduce opportunities for aspiring doctors as they will get restricted to their own territories. Dr Sanjeev Kumar from K C General Hospital said that a student has to understand many aspects while learning medicine, and accuracy while translating every technical detail would be a difficult thing to do.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had said that the medical syllabus was vast and kept changing worldwide and hence it was better to study the course in a language spoken and understood universally. FAIMA noted that the current Hindi translations had issues and standardisation of medical terms was their primary concern.

