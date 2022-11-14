Home Cities Bengaluru

Diabetic eye issues shoot up, young not spared

If patients have diabetes for more than five years, they are likely to develop diabetic eye diseases. Most patients are either undiagnosed or are on irregular treatment, he opined. 

Published: 14th November 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The prevalence of diabetes has increased year-on-year with rising cases of diabetic eye problems, say doctors. Statistics from certain healthcare platforms show a 44 per cent rise in consultations for diabetes, with Bengaluru accounting for 29 per cent of it. 

With World Diabetes Day observed on November 14, doctors expressed concern regarding the disease. Dr Rakesh Seenappa, consultant ophthalmologist, said, “The worrying rate of increase in the prevalence of diabetes is a great cause for concern, and has significantly induced an increase in diabetic eye problems. The main challenge of fighting diabetic retinopathy is early diagnosis and treatment. Whenever blood glucose shoots up, it can damage the tiny blood vessels in the back of your eyes.” 

If patients have diabetes for more than five years, they are likely to develop diabetic eye diseases. Most patients are either undiagnosed or are on irregular treatment, he opined. Insights by Practo, a healthcare platform, showed a 46 per cent rise in consultations for diabetes by youngsters (age group 25-34) since 2021. Doctors suggested poor lifestyle choices, lack of exercise or even poor dietary habits could be some of the factors contributing to the rise in diabetes among them.

Statistics showed Bengaluru to be contributing 29 per cent to the total consultations, ranking second among Tier-1 cities, after Delhi/NCR. Another digital healthcare platform, 1MG, also showed 34 per cent of people tested in Bengaluru for haemoglobin A1C blood tests were found to have diabetes. 

Dr Hema Venkatraman, medical adviser, Practo, said the burden of diabetes in India has doubled in the past 20 years, overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure, which has not grown proportionately. With 1 in 5 adults estimated to have diabetes, it is time to rethink sustainable diabetes care delivery, she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Diabetes Day
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp