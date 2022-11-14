Diabetic eye issues shoot up, young not spared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The prevalence of diabetes has increased year-on-year with rising cases of diabetic eye problems, say doctors. Statistics from certain healthcare platforms show a 44 per cent rise in consultations for diabetes, with Bengaluru accounting for 29 per cent of it.

With World Diabetes Day observed on November 14, doctors expressed concern regarding the disease. Dr Rakesh Seenappa, consultant ophthalmologist, said, “The worrying rate of increase in the prevalence of diabetes is a great cause for concern, and has significantly induced an increase in diabetic eye problems. The main challenge of fighting diabetic retinopathy is early diagnosis and treatment. Whenever blood glucose shoots up, it can damage the tiny blood vessels in the back of your eyes.”

If patients have diabetes for more than five years, they are likely to develop diabetic eye diseases. Most patients are either undiagnosed or are on irregular treatment, he opined. Insights by Practo, a healthcare platform, showed a 46 per cent rise in consultations for diabetes by youngsters (age group 25-34) since 2021. Doctors suggested poor lifestyle choices, lack of exercise or even poor dietary habits could be some of the factors contributing to the rise in diabetes among them.

Statistics showed Bengaluru to be contributing 29 per cent to the total consultations, ranking second among Tier-1 cities, after Delhi/NCR. Another digital healthcare platform, 1MG, also showed 34 per cent of people tested in Bengaluru for haemoglobin A1C blood tests were found to have diabetes.

Dr Hema Venkatraman, medical adviser, Practo, said the burden of diabetes in India has doubled in the past 20 years, overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure, which has not grown proportionately. With 1 in 5 adults estimated to have diabetes, it is time to rethink sustainable diabetes care delivery, she said.

BENGALURU: The prevalence of diabetes has increased year-on-year with rising cases of diabetic eye problems, say doctors. Statistics from certain healthcare platforms show a 44 per cent rise in consultations for diabetes, with Bengaluru accounting for 29 per cent of it. With World Diabetes Day observed on November 14, doctors expressed concern regarding the disease. Dr Rakesh Seenappa, consultant ophthalmologist, said, “The worrying rate of increase in the prevalence of diabetes is a great cause for concern, and has significantly induced an increase in diabetic eye problems. The main challenge of fighting diabetic retinopathy is early diagnosis and treatment. Whenever blood glucose shoots up, it can damage the tiny blood vessels in the back of your eyes.” If patients have diabetes for more than five years, they are likely to develop diabetic eye diseases. Most patients are either undiagnosed or are on irregular treatment, he opined. Insights by Practo, a healthcare platform, showed a 46 per cent rise in consultations for diabetes by youngsters (age group 25-34) since 2021. Doctors suggested poor lifestyle choices, lack of exercise or even poor dietary habits could be some of the factors contributing to the rise in diabetes among them. Statistics showed Bengaluru to be contributing 29 per cent to the total consultations, ranking second among Tier-1 cities, after Delhi/NCR. Another digital healthcare platform, 1MG, also showed 34 per cent of people tested in Bengaluru for haemoglobin A1C blood tests were found to have diabetes. Dr Hema Venkatraman, medical adviser, Practo, said the burden of diabetes in India has doubled in the past 20 years, overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure, which has not grown proportionately. With 1 in 5 adults estimated to have diabetes, it is time to rethink sustainable diabetes care delivery, she said.