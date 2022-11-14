Karnataka's Art Mantram Trust fuelling a vision

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sometimes it’s not just important to broaden your horizons in terms of knowledge in a particular area, but also important to pay equal attention and support others. Just like the Art Mantram Trust plans as they work towards a project to help indigenous artists closer home.

Recently, Art Mantram Trust hosted an evening that saw like-minded people coming together. The trust, founded by former police officer Jija Harisingh hosted an annual fundraiser event recently for their dream project DrishyAM.

DrishyAM is an art village, which will be situated in Gundlupet, Nilgiris. Although the site was inaugurated on July 28, 2022, the trust members are currently working towards raising the funds that are required for it. “DrishyAM is our vision of a welcoming village space in Gundlupet where sustainability, rural life, art and heritage will co-exist and thrive. It is created by all of us in togetherness and will also belong to everyone,” says Harisingh.

Raji Narayan, the president of the trust, says it’s a vision that will help other artists. “As the name suggests, it is a vision, a dream which is waiting to take wings. A platform where marginalised tribal communities will join hands with the mainstream to merge and evolve for a better India. An initiative where art and craft will help bring down disparities. A project where education will be research-oriented to create a sustainable environment creating empathy for our flora and fauna,” Narayan explains.

The fundraiser holds a crucial place. According to Narayan, the project requires considerable funds, and the foundation wants to put together the village in a sustainable way. “The idea is to create an environment of learning and enrich the lives of the marginalised. This facility will be crafted to be sustainable by using local material, conservation of resources and minimising carbon footprint; it’s a celebration of biodiversity. It will bring in the much-needed reprieve for city dwellers and create a window of hope for the rural resident,” Narayan explains.

