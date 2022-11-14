Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka's Art Mantram Trust fuelling a vision

Jija Harisingh-led Art Mantram is coming up with their dream project of an arts village in the Nilgiris, which will support tribal artists

Published: 14th November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jija Harisingh

Jija Harisingh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Sometimes it’s not just important to broaden your horizons in terms of knowledge in a particular area, but also important to pay equal attention and support others. Just like the Art Mantram Trust plans as they work towards a project to help indigenous artists closer home.

Recently, Art Mantram Trust hosted an evening that saw like-minded people coming together. The trust, founded by former police officer Jija Harisingh hosted an annual fundraiser event recently for their dream project DrishyAM.

DrishyAM is an art village, which will be situated in Gundlupet, Nilgiris. Although the site was inaugurated on July 28, 2022, the trust members are currently working towards raising the funds that are required for it. “DrishyAM is our vision of a welcoming village space in Gundlupet where sustainability, rural life, art and heritage will co-exist and thrive. It is created by all of us in togetherness and will also belong to everyone,” says Harisingh.

Raji Narayan, the president of the trust, says it’s a vision that will help other artists. “As the name suggests, it is a vision, a dream which is waiting to take wings. A platform where marginalised tribal communities will join hands with the mainstream to merge and evolve for a better India. An initiative where art and craft will help bring down disparities. A project where education will be research-oriented to create a sustainable environment creating empathy for our flora and fauna,” Narayan explains.

The fundraiser holds a crucial place. According to Narayan, the project requires considerable funds, and the foundation wants to put together the village in a sustainable way. “The idea is to create an environment of learning and enrich the lives of the marginalised. This facility will be crafted to be sustainable by using local material, conservation of resources and minimising carbon footprint; it’s a celebration of biodiversity. It will bring in the much-needed reprieve for city dwellers and create a window of hope for the rural resident,” Narayan explains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jija Harisingh Art Mantram Trust
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp