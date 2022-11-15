Ayushman Bharat to cover half of Karnataka by Dec: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday that Ayushman Bharat cards will be distributed to more than half of the state’s population by December. “One crore cards have been prepared in a short span. Karnataka has emerged as a model state in the country in terms of distributing Ayushman Bharat cards, which covers 50 per cent of the eligible population in Karnataka.

They will be distributed by December,” he said, adding that full coverage will be achieved by March 2023. “The aim is to distribute AB-ARK cards to all eligible citizens by next March. Karnataka has been proactive in extending its healthcare services and providing the best possible health coverage to beneficiaries.

Chikkabalapur, Haveri and Bangaluru Rural districts have performed exceedingly well with registrations reaching around 1/3rd of their target population. on November 11, registration of one crore cards has been successfully completed,” he said.

