Duo orders food on fake delivery apps, duped of Rs 2.4 Lakh

A special team has been formed to nab the accused.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The East Division CEN police have filed a case against unknown persons for allegedly creating fake food delivery applications, and duping people of Rs2.4 lakh. Based on a complaint by two victims, police have launched an operation to track down the accused. The police said that Deepika, a software engineer in a private company, and Imran Baigh, a businessman, had placed the orders on the apps through social media after reading about offers on the apps.

The conmen then contacted the victims over phone regarding payment issues, and sent them links to repay their bills. Once they clicked on the links, they lost Rs 2.4 lakh from their bank accounts and credit cards.  Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused used the same SIM to contact both of them, but the money was transferred to different bank accounts.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused. The fake apps were created and put on Google Play store, and links were sent to people, said a senior police official, adding that since most transactions for such purposes are made online, we are trying to create awareness about online fraud to curb the rise in cases.

