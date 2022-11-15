Home Cities Bengaluru

Legal authority sets record, settles 14.8 lakh cases amicably

In addition, Rs 4 crore compensation was paid with the disposal of 123 cases pending before the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has settled 14.72 lakh cases in the Lok Adalat held across the state on Saturday. With this, KSLSA has set a new record, breaking its earlier one in the settlement of the highest number of cases amicably in a single day.

Addressing the media on Monday, High Court judge and KSLSA Executive Chairman Justice B Veerappa said a total of 14,77,285 cases, including 13,00,784 pre-litigation cases and 1,75,900 pending cases, were settled in the Lok Adalat, and Rs 1,282 crore awarded as compensation for all cases.

A total of 175 cases pertaining to Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal were disposed of, and Rs 11 crore was paid as compensation.

