Bike rider skids in Bengaluru, sits in pothole in protest

BENGALURU: While the city administration was busy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 11, a biker escaped death or grievous injuries by a whisker after his two-wheeler skid due to a pothole near Adarsha theatre in Ulsoor. In anger, the biker sat on the pothole and staged a protest. The incident reportedly happened early Friday morning and video clips of the incident captured by passersby soon made it into social media platforms generating sharp criticism for the BBMP.

Netizens also slammed local MLA S Raghu as the stretch is said to fall under his CV Raman Nagar Assembly segment and borders Shanthinagar and Shivajinagar. They also targeted the government for filling potholes only when the PM visits, or when someone dies or gets injured on the road.

After the video of the incident went viral, the Palike started the work on fixing the pothole. “We had taken up work a month ago, but due to the rain, the tarring was delayed,” said Siddesh, Assistant Engineer, Major Roads, BBMP.

The opposition Congress used the opportunity to lash out at the ruling BJP. “The government has no plan for development. During their first term between, they turned Bengaluru into a ‘garbage city’ and now, during the second stint, they turned the IT capital into a pothole junction,” said Ramalinga Reddy, former Bengaluru in-charge minister.

