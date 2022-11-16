Home Cities Bengaluru

India using tech as weapon in war against poverty: PM

Published: 16th November 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty.

Inaugurating the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 here, the PM cited a few friendly measures that the country has undertaken to help the poor, such as Svamitva Scheme (use of drones), Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile (JAM) Trinity etc.

He observed, "Innovation is important. But when backed by integration, it becomes a force. Technology is being used to end silos, enable synergy and ensure service. On a shared platform, there are no silos."

ALSO READ | After 'snarl holiday', Bengaluru residents say stop new constructions

Further, Modi emphasised that the future will be much bigger than the present because of India's Innovative youth, and increasing tech access. He said India's youth has ensured tech globalisation, and talent globalisation. "We are using our talent for global good," he mentioned, adding, "In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment."

Pointing at India's ease of doing business situation and the country emerging as a favourable destination for business activities, Modi said, "India is no more a place known for red tape. It is now known for its red carpet for investors. Whether it is FDI reforms, or liberalisation of drone rules, steps in the semi-conductor sector, the production incentive schemes in various sectors, or the rise of ease of doing business, India has many excellent factors coming together."

Meanwhile, terming Bengaluru as the home of technology and thought leadership, and an inclusive and innovative city, Modi said that for many years, Karnataka's capital has been number one in India's Innovation Index.

Karnataka mulls startup park, six high-tech cities in six months

In a big push to the startup ecosystem, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced plans to set up a startup park near the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, in the next six months.

The state-of-the-art park will boast specialisations in emerging technology, including agri-tech, climate tech and deep tech, which will boost the startup sector in the city, state and country.

Speaking at the silver jubilee edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bommai also announced that six new high-tech cities will be built in Hubballi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Central Karnataka, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, within a period of six months. These cities will promote knowledge, technology and innovative ideas for the state's development. In this context, he highlighted, "We have been facing a lot of challenges. The globe is shrinking... Resources are dwindling."

Meanwhile, Bommai launched the Karnataka Research, Development and Innovation Policy on the occasion.

IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that companies with diverse set of product portfolios within the ESDM ecosystem are keen to set up their manufacturing units in Karnataka, with a sum investment size of around Rs 36,804 crore.

