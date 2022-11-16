PM Modi to inaugurate three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2022) virtually, on Wednesday. At least nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and 20 products will be launched during the three-day technological event.

Minister for IT/BT Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who reviewed the preparations on Tuesday, said the PM will address the gathering through a recorded video during the inaugural session, in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“We are having a full-fledged physical edition of the BTS after two years and delegates from 30 countries will be taking part in the 25th edition of the summit. Nine MoUs will be signed by companies, including Google and Microsoft, during the summit and at least 20 products will be launched in the Karnataka pavilion,” the minister elaborated.

Under the Beyond Bengaluru programme, he said, startups are being encouraged in other districts of Karnataka and the government has a target to achieve $ 5 Billion in software exports from the state by 2025. In the 25th edition of the summit, which is touted to be the biggest in Asia, an international exhibition will be held in which over 550 exhibitors are expected to attract 50,000 visitors. Firms like Robert Bosch, Kyndryl, Shell, Builder AI, PayTM, Zoho, Micron, ACT, Cash Free, Razorpay, Biocon, Accenture, Aurigene, Intel and Finisia etc are participating at the expo.

Meanwhile, Lab2Market Pavilion will be on the display of India’s premier R&D institutes, including CSIR Labs, ICMR Labs, DRDO Labs, C-DAC, C-DOT, NAL, IIAP, ISRO, IIITB, and BIRAC. The Startup Pavilion will have 330 exhibitors from 16 states across diverse sectors such as IT Services, AI & ML, IoT, Digital Learning, Mobility, Blockchain, Robo & Drone, Cyber Security, Gaming, HealthTech, Fintech, Edutech, SmartTech and Agri Tech.

The event Spectrum includes multi-track conference, international exhibition, STPI IT export awards, smart bio awards, etc, while over 12 startups from Bengaluru who have flourished into unicorn status in the last one year will also be recognised with the Bengaluru Impact Award.

