Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic woes: Varthur-Balagere road being widened to 18 metres

Palike faces hurdle with some land losers rejecting TDR, demanding cash compensation

Published: 16th November 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

So far, 60 per cent of the road work has been completed and the rest will be over in another six months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after reports and videos of traffic gridlocked on Varthur-Balagere main road connecting Panathur, where schoolchildren were stuck for over two hours recently, the Palike has said it will widen the road to 18 metres from the existing 12 metres. This road stretch has gained notoriety, with agitations by parents and children demanding that traffic be eased, and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeting about it. 

At present, the road is 9 to 12 metres wide, and in Varthur village area, the road shrinks to 6m. “Widening the road along this stretch is a ‘comprehensive development project’. It is worth Rs 18 crore and was initiated in 2019 end. So far, the BBMP road infrastructure department has completed 60 per cent work, and may take another six months to complete the project,” said Jayashankar Reddy, executive engineer, BBMP road infrastructure department.

The stretch from Kadubeesanahalli to Panathur is complete, and the municipal body is now facing issues with owners demanding monetary compensation instead of Transferable Development Rights (TDR), Reddy said. Some owners have agreed for TDR but with the government failing to coming up with a new policy on it, Palike officials say it will take time to issue TDR certificates. The Palike is also facing an issue from dwellers of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quarters in Varthur.  

“The process of shifting the dwellers is on. Once work is completed, the traffic situation will improve,” the official said. As per the BBMP document, the 5.9-km road stretch will have two main carriageways, drains and footpaths on either side, streetlights and one railway underbridge near Panathur.

In all, 143 private properties, 11 government properties and three revenue properties are to be acquired. If monetary compensation for private property owners is settled, the starting point from Panathur RUB to East End point -- Varthur-Gunjur road -- will be through, say BBMP officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp