Bengaluru NGO engaged in SVEEP activity accused of stealing voter data

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cancelled the permission given to an NGO, Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute for collecting and impersonating SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) data.

A case was filed against the private NGO in Bengaluru for impersonating Booth Level Officers (BLO) and collecting voters' details in Mahadevpura Zone.

As per the report, the ID cards were made by representatives as (Booth Level Officers) BLOs while seeking voter details. As the matter reached Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, he asked the Additional District Election Officer (ADEO) to give a report and the same will be sent to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

BBMP Chief Commissioner reportedly said the action should be against the institution as well and see to it that it is not engaged in any such activity (SVEEP) in future.

As per officials, the said organization was given permission to visit every house under BBMP and submit applications online or via VHA (Voter Helpline App) to create awareness among the public. However, it violated the conditions imposed in the letter.



