Fortis performs 72 robotic surgeries in three months

Published: 17th November 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fortis Hospital has successfully performed 72 robotic surgeries (knee and hip replacement) since September 2022. To create awareness about the efficiency of robotic surgeries, the hospital launched an initiative to perform 100 robotic surgeries without adding any additional costs.

Akshay Oleti, business head of the hospital, said the the hospital currently provides robotic surgeries at the same cost as conventional surgeries to ensure the advanced procedures are more accessible. In October, Ndeshiwangisa Senyaeli, a 66-year-old Tanzanian woman, was treated at the hospital.

She was even unable to perform basic chores for 15 years and had co-morbidities like hypertension, asthma, heart defects among others earlier. The doctors explained that both her knees were damaged due to osteoarthritis. 

She could barely take a step when she arrived at the hospital. Dr Narayan Hulse, Director – Department of Orthopaedics, Bone & Joint Surgery, Fortis Hospital, explained that they performed a surgery using the Mako Robotic Technology within a gap of three days. The robot helped create a 3D virtual model of the damaged knee and plan the corrective surgery accordingly. 

Dr Hulse explained that often, patients would be unhappy with the knee surgeries as the metal plates would often end up being inaccurately placed. With the MAKO robot, the technology has evolved as the robot calculates everything, all the angles and cutting of the bones as well, reducing inaccuracy to almost nil. 

