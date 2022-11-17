Platter full of flavours

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is in the news for a variety of reasons. The swanky Terminal 2, dubbed as a ‘terminal in the garden’, was inaugurated last week. This week, flyers are in for a culinary treat with celebrated chef Abhijit Saha hosting The Caperberry Cookbook pop-up at the luxurious Zero Eight Zero (080) domestic and international lounges. The recently-opened lounges are designed with lovely aesthetics to provide travellers with a world-class dining experiences featuring a-la-carte menus, buffets and a dedicated cocktail and whisky bar. 

Saha helmed the award-winning Caperberry for over a decade, and while the restaurant is now closed, it exists in the form of Caperberry The Cookbook with a collection of the most delectable recipes Saha has created and cooked for the restaurant over the years. The Caperberry Cookbook pop-up, which is scheduled till November 20, will feature renowned degustation experiences and bring back some of the most loved recipes from the restaurant’s cookbook.

Among the specialities are avocado roasted beet and feta, grilled chorizo, pan-grilled seabass, caperberry style pollo en pepitoria, paella, duet of spinach and ricotta tortellini and churros moderne. As an added bonus, Saha will host a culinary masterclass during the pop-up with a curated four-course lunch menu made with fresh, artisanal ingredients and chemical-free greens grown in communities close to the airport.

Foodies in Bengaluru are in for an exclusive dining experience with traditional Thai recipes this weekend at the first-ever Nara Thai pop-up at Yauatcha from November 18–20. Launched in 2003 in Bangkok by Narawadee Srikarnchana and Sirisopa Chulasewok, Nara Thai has since expanded to include locations in Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Manila, and Mumbai. The restaurant aims to bring together family and friends for authentic Thai cuisine in a contemporary setting with warm Thai hospitality.

The dining experience coming to Yauatcha Bengaluru’s renowned Cantonese doors will feature Nara Thai delicacies in vegetarian and meat options. spicy raw papaya salad, crispy lotus roots, chicken wrapped in pandan leaves, wok tossed crispy pomfret, tom yum soup, thai curry, prawn krapow, pad thai noodles, butterfly pea fried rice, and tub tim grobare are just a few of the signature dishes that will be offered from an elaborate menu.

