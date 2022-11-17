Home Cities Bengaluru

Thippasandra residents complain of bad road work 

“The BBMP has failed to implement the basic rule of cleaning the ground for dust, grass, and other material before asphalting.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Shriram B N)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents in and around the New Thippasandra market have spotlighted the “shoddy” road work undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the area. The civic body is currently laying roads in 5th Cross New Thippasandra, and according to residents, it has not even conducted basic works like preparing the base of roads and quality checks before asphalting. 

“The BBMP has failed to implement the basic rule of cleaning the ground for dust, grass, and other material before asphalting. An unprepared base will affect overall binding and affect the longevity of the roads,” pointed out Muniraju, a resident.  

Several others added that the roads being developed will become a death trap and develop potholes due to the poor quality of the work. Questioning the authorities for the shoddy work, another resident Dhananjay Bala said, “Why is the quality of work bad when citizens are paying taxes? We have to face the effect of bad roads.”

Lalita B V, core working group member of Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP), noted that in the absence of local elected representatives, MLAs have taken over civic works in the city. “There is no control over the use of funds and projects being implemented which is resulting in low-quality work and poor infrastructure,” she said.  

However, BBMP Chief Engineer B S Prahalad clarified that quality checks on all road works were being done regularly, with engineers deputed just for this. “Eight engineers have been assigned to look after quality checks for different zones,” he said.

