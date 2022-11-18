Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Patronage to KIA halt stations remains sluggish, Rly Minister to visit on Saturday 

The occupancy figures on trains range between a shocking minimum of 0.5% to a maximum of just 30%.

Published: 18th November 2022 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli (KIAD) halt station.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite eight pairs of trains running between different parts of Bengaluru and the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli (KIAD) halt station, the patronage continues to be poor. With Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw set to make his first visit to the station on Saturday, it is receiving a facelift presently.

As on date, one passenger train pair and seven pairs of Express trains stop at this station from Monday to Saturday. The ticket fare is a flat Rs 30 from any Express train to KIAD (same fare for return trip) while in the case of the passenger train (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit), it works out to Rs 10 from Bengaluru Cantonment and Yelahanka to the Airport station or return and Rs 15 from KSR Bengaluru City to KIAD (same fare for return).

The New Indian Express visited the station on Thursday evening and only a handful of passengers were present. A source at the spot said, “Most of the people who board and alight here are airport employees. There is very less patronage by flyers who had been demanding for such a service for long.”

TNIE gained access to data available with the Bangalore Railway Division since the launch of the first service on January 4, 2021. The occupancy figures on trains range between a shocking minimum of 0.5% to a maximum of just 30%.

In the break-up classified in terms of financial year, it has been revealed that in the seven months from April to October this year, only 1,948 passengers have travelled by the train and the ticketing revenue was just Rs 45,695. It averages just 278 passengers per month.

During the financial year April to March (2021-2022) with six months between May and October excluded as the pandemic halted operations, only 1643 passengers have hopped on to the train, which comes to a monthly average of 137 passengers. What is a stunning stat is that only five people on an average have travelled per day on all these trains put together!

Stats available from January to March of 2021 reveal that 1543 people have used these trains with a monthly average of 514 passengers, averaging 17 passengers a day.

A railway source said a simple solution to boost traffic to the station would be to open up a small entry from the side of the tracks to the surrounding areas of Kanamangala, Bachahalli Gate and Bhuvanahalli. “There is no connecting road from there areas to the halt station. If that is readied, residents from these areas would be able to access the station to travel to different parts of the City,” he explained.

Different trains from City to airport and occupancy figures supplied by SWR:

Source and destination                      Number   Dep time   Arrival time   Occupancy

*KSR to Devanahalli (DHL)              06531    4.55 am      6.10 am        1%

*Yelahanka to KIAD                          06534    7.45 am      8.03 am         0.5%

*Bluru Cantonment (BNC)-DHL      06536    12.20 pm    1.20 pm          1%

*BNC to DHL                                    06538     4 pm          4.55 pm          1%

*Yelahanka to DHL                            06540    7.15 pm      7.35 pm         0.5%

*KSR to Kolar                                   16549     6.10 pm      7.08 pm         30%

*KSR to Kolar                                    06387     8.35 am      9.48 am         25%

*Yesvantpur to DHL                          06593     10 am        10.44 am         1%

From Airport to different stations in Bengaluru

Source and destination                Number   Dep time    Arrival time   Occupancy

*Devanahalli (DHL) to Yelahanka   06539     6 pm      6.20 pm        0.5%

*DHL to Bluru Cantonment            06537   2.08 pm     3.15 pm        1%

*DHL to BNC                                  06535   8.58 am    10.10 am       1%    

*DHL-Yelahanka                             06533   6.39 am     7 am             0.5%
 
*DHL to KSR                                  06532    7.59 pm    9.20 pm         1%
 
*Kolar to SBC                                 16550    8.21 am    9.35 am         30%

*Kolar to BNC                                06388    4.07 pm    5.40 pm         19%

*DHL to YPR                                  06594    12.37 pm   2.15 pm         1%

*The first seven are Express trains while the last one is a passenger train

*Stats given by South Western Railway Zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIAD Kempegowda International Airport Devanahalli
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp