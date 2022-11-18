Home Cities Bengaluru

Man booked for filming women in washroom

The woman immediately came out of the stall, and knocked on the doors of the cubicle the accused, Lakshman Kumar was in.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The housekeeping staff of a hypermarket was caught while he was allegedly filming women when they were using the washroom. The HR manager of the private firm, who had come to use the washroom, saw the accused standing on the commode of a stall, and filming women inside the washroom.  

The woman immediately came out of the stall, and knocked on the doors of the cubicle the accused, Lakshman Kumar was in. Since there was no response, she came out of the rest room, and complained to the hypermarket’s receptionist, who called her collegue to come and check.

“The accused did not respond when my colleague knocked on the door. When my colleague peered throught the space between the door and floor, the accused had lifted his legs. My colleague then went inside an adjoining stall and checked from above. He saw that the accused was standing on the commode. He was then pulled outside the washroom,” the 27-year-old manager told TNIE, on condition of anonymity.

The incident happened on the eighth floor of a commercial complex in the Whitefield area around 11.20 am on Tuesday. The HR manager also works on the same floor, who along with her colleagues, called the admin and informed him of the incident.

“Shockingly, the admin did not bother to take action. He was trying to defend the housekeeper, saying that he must have gone to use the washroom. When the housekeeper saw that he was getting some support, he also echoed the same reason, and claimed that he was not recording anything,” the manager said.

An argument ensued between others who were working on the floor and the admin. The matter was then reported to the police control room, and the Whitefield police, who came to the spot, took the suspect into custody.

“The complainant’s husband is a cyber security expert. He claimed that the accused has deleted the videos from his phone, which were retrieved,” said an officer. The accused has been booked under 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, 2000.

