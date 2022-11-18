Will review progress of NPKL Layout, says BDA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BDA Commissioner Kumar G Naik has assured the Petition Committee of the State Legislature that he would review the progress of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout on a weekly basis. He also assured the committee that a progress report will be submitted every fortnight on the land acquisition and infrastructure developed.

The committee held a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. BDA officials also assured that an exclusive board meeting will be held soon to clear all pending layout infrastructure work, Naik said. The inordinate delay in the proposed transfer of Bandemath Layout from the Karnataka Housing Board to the BBMP was also discussed, said N Sridhar, president of NPKL Open Forum. New interim chairman of the committee, Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar and BDA Engineer Member H R Shantharajanna were present.

BENGALURU: BDA Commissioner Kumar G Naik has assured the Petition Committee of the State Legislature that he would review the progress of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout on a weekly basis. He also assured the committee that a progress report will be submitted every fortnight on the land acquisition and infrastructure developed. The committee held a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. BDA officials also assured that an exclusive board meeting will be held soon to clear all pending layout infrastructure work, Naik said. The inordinate delay in the proposed transfer of Bandemath Layout from the Karnataka Housing Board to the BBMP was also discussed, said N Sridhar, president of NPKL Open Forum. New interim chairman of the committee, Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar and BDA Engineer Member H R Shantharajanna were present.