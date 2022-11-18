Home Cities Bengaluru

Will review progress of NPKL Layout, says BDA

He also assured the committee that a progress report will be submitted every fortnight on the land acquisition and infrastructure developed.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BDA Commissioner Kumar G Naik has assured the Petition Committee of the State Legislature that he would review the progress of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout on a weekly basis. He also assured the committee that a progress report will be submitted every fortnight on the land acquisition and infrastructure developed.

The committee held a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. BDA officials also assured that an exclusive board meeting will be held soon to clear all pending layout infrastructure work, Naik said. The inordinate delay in the proposed transfer of Bandemath Layout from the Karnataka Housing Board to the BBMP was also discussed, said N Sridhar, president of NPKL Open Forum. New interim chairman of the committee, Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar and BDA Engineer Member H R Shantharajanna were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp