KITS inks MoU to boost Karnataka's startup ecosystem

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) has partnered with Google, Paytm, HDFC, Razorpay, Microsoft, and others to launch a Booster Kit, which will assist startups in their growth journey. HDFC Bank has signed an MoU with KITS, as per which, the bank will provide banking and financial services to startups registered with ‘Karnataka Startup Cell’ under HDFC Bank’s ‘SmartUp Program’.

The program will assist startups in achieving their goals through the bank’s smart financial tools. While RazorPay and Paytm will provide convenient banking and fintech services for starting up and running business, StrongHer Ventures will provide services that will promote women-led and women-focused entrepreneurship.

