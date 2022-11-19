'Technology at the forefront at Chanakya University'

By Express News Service

What is the extent of NEP implementation at the university?

Implementation of the National Education Policy is at the forefront at our university. While implementation is not 100 per cent, it is a work in progress. We have formulated a Institutional Development Plan (IDP) as per NEP requirements, focussed on promoting Indian Knowledge Systems, and have ensured multiple exit and multiple entry options for students. These, we believe, are the major components of the NEP that have already been implemented.

How many students are you expecting for the coming academic year?

Totally, we are looking at more than 800 students joining us for the 2023-24 academic year. Admissions and classes have already occurred for the academic year 2022-23, so the university has 100 students studying under different schools in its maiden year coming from 16 states in the country. We’re also undertaking admissions for the postgraduate and PhD programmes.

What is the infrastructure of the university like?

Classes for the current year are taking place at our Brigade Orchards Campus near Devanahalli on Bengaluru’s outskirts. However, in the next academic year, these will be shifted to our larger Global Campus at Haralur. It is a large 116-acre campus located in the KIADB Aerospace and Defence Park, with all digital classrooms. Technology is at the forefront at the university.

What are the different schools present under the university?

Currently, there are three schools functioning on campus - the School of Commerce and Management, the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences. We are also working towards the establishment of a School of Education. The School of Public Policy and Legal Studies, and School of Education are still under development.

What is the extent of NEP implementation at the university? Implementation of the National Education Policy is at the forefront at our university. While implementation is not 100 per cent, it is a work in progress. We have formulated a Institutional Development Plan (IDP) as per NEP requirements, focussed on promoting Indian Knowledge Systems, and have ensured multiple exit and multiple entry options for students. These, we believe, are the major components of the NEP that have already been implemented. How many students are you expecting for the coming academic year? Totally, we are looking at more than 800 students joining us for the 2023-24 academic year. Admissions and classes have already occurred for the academic year 2022-23, so the university has 100 students studying under different schools in its maiden year coming from 16 states in the country. We’re also undertaking admissions for the postgraduate and PhD programmes. What is the infrastructure of the university like? Classes for the current year are taking place at our Brigade Orchards Campus near Devanahalli on Bengaluru’s outskirts. However, in the next academic year, these will be shifted to our larger Global Campus at Haralur. It is a large 116-acre campus located in the KIADB Aerospace and Defence Park, with all digital classrooms. Technology is at the forefront at the university. What are the different schools present under the university? Currently, there are three schools functioning on campus - the School of Commerce and Management, the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences. We are also working towards the establishment of a School of Education. The School of Public Policy and Legal Studies, and School of Education are still under development.