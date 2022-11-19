Home Cities Bengaluru

'Technology at the forefront at Chanakya University'

Technology is at the forefront at the university.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Vinayachandra Banavathy, Director, Communications, Chanakya University

By Express News Service

What is the extent of NEP implementation at the university?
Implementation of the National Education Policy is at the forefront at our university. While implementation is not 100 per cent, it is a work in progress. We have formulated a Institutional Development Plan (IDP) as per NEP requirements, focussed on promoting Indian Knowledge Systems, and have ensured multiple exit and multiple entry options for students. These, we believe, are the major components of the NEP that have already been implemented.

How many students are you expecting for the coming academic year?
Totally, we are looking at more than 800 students joining us for the 2023-24 academic year. Admissions and classes have already occurred for the academic year 2022-23, so the university has 100 students studying under different schools in its maiden year coming from 16 states in the country. We’re also undertaking admissions for the postgraduate and PhD programmes.

What is the infrastructure of the university like?
Classes for the current year are taking place at our Brigade Orchards Campus near Devanahalli on Bengaluru’s outskirts. However, in the next academic year, these will be shifted to our larger Global Campus at Haralur. It is a large 116-acre campus located in the KIADB Aerospace and Defence Park, with all digital classrooms. Technology is at the forefront at the university.

What are the different schools present under the university?
Currently, there are three schools functioning on campus - the School of Commerce and Management, the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences. We are also working towards the establishment of a School of Education. The School of Public Policy and Legal Studies, and School of Education are still under development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chanakya University
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp