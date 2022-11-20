Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Railway minister bats for Mumbai rail system for city

Wants Whitefield-Cantonment quadrupling project expedited

Published: 20th November 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the KIA halt station in Bengaluru on Saturday | EXPRESS

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday urged the South Western Railway Zone to take steps to create a Mumbai Suburban Rail-like system in Bengaluru on priority. He was keen that it be put in place before 2024, said sources privy to different meetings the minister held in the city on Saturday.

The quadrupling project between Whitefield and Cantonment that is on now will allow more trains to be run in the city and on the outskirts. “The minister wanted the project speeded up so that it is ready by December 2023 and feasibility studies taken up along high-density corridors in the city for doubling, tripling or quadrupling projects to facilitate running of local trains. He was keen that it should be done before 2024,” said a senior official.

The minister was not pleased with the slow progress of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BRSB) and expressed apprehension whether the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE), a joint venture between the state and Railways, is equipped to handle the project, another official said. Tenders have been finalised for just one out of four proposed corridors (Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavar) and there is no sign of BRSB fully materialising any time in future. K-RIDE has hardly made any progress in the last 3.5 years.

The crucial doubling projects handed over to K-RIDE by the constructions division of South Western Railway too has not made much progress and there were talks of them being handed back to the Railways. These are Yesvantpur-Channasandra and the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur projects.

Earlier, Vaishnaw visited the KIA halt station and directed officials to take up doubling and auto-signalling along the Yelahanka-Devanahalli section to boost the capacity of the line to run more trains along with a crossing station at Doddajala. Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar explained to the minister the impact the automatic signalling could have on the section.

“A project was sent to the Railway Board in 2019 but was rejected and a second one was sent six months ago,” he told Vaishnaw. “Trains need not wait for clearance from railway officials as it will be fully automated,” he told The New Sunday Express.

Doubling between Hubballi and Bengaluru would be completed soon to facilitate running of Vande Bharat Express by March 2023, Vaishnaw said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Suburban rail bengaluru
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp