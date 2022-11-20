Home Cities Bengaluru

Biker falls as driver opens door, comes under truck

A case of negligent driving has been registered against the car and truck drivers.

Published: 20th November 2022

Road accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a freak incident, a 58-year-old retired employee died when he fell after ramming into a car’s door that was opened suddenly and came under the wheels of a speeding truck. The incident occurred on Kanakapura road on Saturday morning and villagers staged a protest in front of Kanakapura police station for not come to the accident spot immediately after repeated alerts.

The deceased has been identified as Puttaswamy K, a resident Harohalli. He was a supervisor in the health department and after retirement, he was working as a treasurer for the government employees’ association in Kanakapura.

The police said that Puttaswamy was going to a bank on his bike to submit documents related to the association. At MG Road Circle, the driver of the car opened the door suddenly without checking if vehicles are coming form the right side. Puttaswamy crashed into the door, fell on the road and a speeding truck which was moving next to him ran over him. He died on the spot.

Kanakapura traffic police did not turn up even after several alerts and the angry villagers gathered before the police station and shouted slogans against them. Locals leaders and senior police officer pacified the protesters to brought the situation under control. A case of negligent driving has been registered against the car and truck drivers.

