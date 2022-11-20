Chanakya University launched a step towards Indian multidisciplinary education system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Renowned mathematician Prof Manjul Bhargava said Chanakya University is a step towards India moving towards a multidisciplinary system of education.

He was speaking at the official launch of Chanakya University as the chief guest on Saturday evening. The event was attended by Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and a number of eminent personalities supporting the university.

Prof Bhargava said, “The Indian numerals were a basis for a lot of modern mathematics used in everyday life and in technology. Without it, the Europeans were still using Roman numerals. The ‘zero’ is foundational. Its start came from philosophy, then linguistics, then poetry, music, astronomy and, finally, to mathematics and computer science. This shows the importance of multidisciplinary education.” The key method for innovation, he said, is the ability to borrow concepts from other disciplines.

“The idea of having a multidisciplinary background and drawing ideas from aesthetics, science and art to work on whatever we’re working on, is still applicable today. The best companies hire multidisciplinary teams and people. Many inventors come from a multidisciplinary background. We need more such homegrown stories in India and it is time to move our education system in that direction. I compliment Chanakya University for moving forward on the recommendations of the NEP. I hope it is a model for future new institutions and already established institutions in pursuing multidisciplinary education,” he said.

Established by several architects of the National Education Policy under the Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS), Chanakya University has the support of many philanthropists and eminent members involved in multidisciplinary settings. “This unique institution is being established by a charitable trust and through funds collected by the public, having no commercial angle and is not-for-profit. The news about the university has reached other cities and the people have woken up. They are willing to come forward to fund the university with an emphasis on quality and value-added education,” said Dr Sitharam Jindal, founder chairman and managing director, Jindal Aluminium.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Biocon India, said Bengaluru has been blessed with many great educational institutions and the university will contribute to this. “Knowledge is paramount in terms of economic success. We are adding another great educational institute to the knowledge profile of Bengaluru. This helps in creating Bengaluru as not only a ‘Science Capital’, but the ‘Knowledge Capital’ of the country, which will be an extremely proud moment for us,” she said.

