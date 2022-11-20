Home Cities Bengaluru

Memorial for freedom fighters will be built in Bengaluru: Bommai

Further, the CM said that a memorial of Ramayya Gowda will also come up in Bengaluru and his lessons will be included in school textbooks.

CM Basavaraj Bommai after unveiling a statue of Kedambadi Ramayya Gowda in Mangaluru on Saturday | Express

MANGALURU: Stating that the true freedom fighters have not got their due in the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that a memorial will be built as a tribute to thousands of freedom fighters whose contributions have remained ignored, at a prominent place in Bengaluru.

Speaking after unveiling a bronze statue of freedom fighter Kedambadi Ramayya Gowda at Bavutagudda here, Bommai said Ramayya Gowda is one such freedom fighter who is mostly unknown to people and there are thousands of such freedom fighters who are yet to get due recognition. The memorial in Bengaluru will have names of all such freedom fighters etched on it, he said.

Referring to foreign countries like Japan and the US having statues of Subash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, respectively, the CM regretted that India took years to recognise many of its own freedom fighters. “There is need for such recognition as it not only highlights the country’s history, but also its identity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader U T Khader’s speech at the event left the CM and other BJP leaders red-faced. Apparently referring to the presence of religious and political leaders of the Vokkaliga community there, Khader said freedom fighters should not be treated on the basis of their caste. In reply, Bommai said that Khader should have actually made that speech in the Legislative Assembly.

